This article is an installment of the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior series, which features advice, key interviews, and tips for living a life of consistent impact, continuous growth, and continual learning.

The crowd remained silent as the screen faded to black and the credits rolled. For a moment, it seemed as though those who packed Tampa’s Vu Studios for the sold-out premiere of Drop Zone: Everest could not process the honesty and raw emotion offered by the documentary quickly enough to react. Then the silence was suddenly broken by a thunderous round of applause. With tears in the eyes of many, it was clear that the audience had been thoroughly moved and inspired by the incredible story of a team of former special operators who risked it all to skydive into Mt. Everest in honor of America’s fallen heroes.

The energy in the room was electric, with audience members eager to share their thoughts and reactions with the cast and crew, including famed filmmaker Dan Myrick (The Blair Witch Project) and award-winning cinematographer Elia Saikaly. This was especially true for retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille, who appeared in the film and is the co-founder of Legacy Expeditions, the company that made the film. As Sarraille spoke with guests, answered questions, and signed copies of his new book, The Everyday Warrior, others patiently waited for their turn to meet him.

The December 13th world premiere was a truly unforgettable event, and it’s clear that the film impacted all who were in attendance. But if you missed the Tampa event, don’t worry. Starting on January 9th, Drop Zone: Everest will be available on streaming platforms, including FITE TV, Carbon TV, Extreme International, USA Today, and USA Today Sports.

The film offers a unique and intimate look at the preparation, training, and execution of such a challenging expedition. Myrick’s expert pacing, coupled with the masterful cinematography of Saikaly, keeps audiences at the edge of their seats as the team navigates the treacherous terrain of Everest and confronts the thin air and extreme cold of jumping into the highest drop zones on earth.

The true beauty of Drop Zone: Everest is found just below the surface, in its layered, poignant storytelling. This film is much more than a heart-pumping thrill ride; it also explores the personal motivations and aspirations of the former special operators, delving into their reasons for traveling to the top of the world. The film offers a vulnerable look at the human spirit and the lengths we’ll go to find peace.

Along with facing the harsh conditions of Nepal’s Everest region, the team must also come to terms with the emotional toll of a war that’s lasted more than two decades. “While everyone experiences peaks and valleys in life, it’s the journey that builds character and gives us purpose,” said Sarraille at the premiere.

Whether you’re looking for extreme adventure or a heartfelt story of pain and redemption, Drop Zone: Everest is one journey you don’t want to miss.

