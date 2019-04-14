10 Things You Can Do Today to Improve the Earth

There’s really only one way to celebrate Earth Day: Doing something to help protect the planet. From climate change to endangered wildlife and threatened wild lands, our planet is facing an overwhelming number of issues. But don’t freak out—there are plenty of tangible, meaningful ways you can make a difference and help the environment.

Most of them, in fact, you can get started on today. Here, we’ve rounded up a few easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint, support key environmental causes, and live more sustainably.