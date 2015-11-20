Earthquake destroys idyllic Greek beach.





A fisherman off the coast of Greece has documented the destruction of one of the country’s most beautiful beaches, as a powerful earthquake caused towering cliffs to crumble and cascade onto the shore.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday, damaging hundreds of homes and killing at least two people.

Thomas Verykios was fishing off Egremni Beach in Lefkada when the landslides occurred.

“Today while I was out fishing at 9:10 a.m. a 6.5 earthquake hit Lefkada, Greece, just under my boat and this was the results of it” Verykios wrote on Facebook.

“Unbelievable mate,” the angler says in the footage, with his line still in the water and his rod tip pointing toward land. “Look at that, all the way back into town. Look at all the dust coming out there.”

Egremni had been one of Greece’s most popular tourist attractions, but it remains covered in ruble.

More from GrindTV

Do wild places still exist?

How one couple manages to afford to road trip for 3 years

New LA park will have BMX track, zip-line and more

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!