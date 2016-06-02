Eight fishermen land 100-year-old ‘river monster’ sturgeon





A family of fishermen spanning four generations hooked into a “river monster” sturgeon that towed their chartered fishing boat nearly four miles down the Fraser River in British Columbia before it tired.

Eight unidentified family members took turns reeling in the massive fish in a two-hour battle Monday afternoon aboard the Sturgeon Hunter’s charter also known as Steve Kaye Sportfishing, according to CTV News Vancouver and the Daily Hive.

“The fish just immediately started tearing the line off the reel and got almost 200 yards out and it completely jumped out of the water,” Kaye told the Daily Hive. “The entire fish was out of the water, so we got a look at it, and at 200 yards, it looked huge.”

Despite breaking the reel handle and having Kaye replace it with another, the anglers managed to bring the 11.2-foot sturgeon to shore.

“It was only when I landed it that I realized it was a true monster,” Kaye told CTV News. “My tape measure is only 10 feet and there was another 14 inches after that.”

Based on measurement calculations, the fish weighed an estimated 750 pounds, the biggest catch so far this year for the popular sturgeon fishing destination. The typical sturgeon caught on the Fraser River is between 5 and 7 feet.

“I’ve hooked several giants before, but they’re just so big that you lose them,” Kaye told CTV News. “They’ll break the line because they’re so big and powerful.”

After photos were taken, this powerful fish was released back into the river. Kaye estimated that the massive sturgeon, a long-lived species that dates to the dinosaur age, was more than 100 years old.

“It was a true dinosaur,” he told CTV news. “This sturgeon was here long before us and will probably still be here long after we’re gone.”

