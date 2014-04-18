Electric jet engines propel snowboarder 50 mph





On a frozen lake in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Jamie Barrow of Britain traveled 50 mph on a snowboard while being propelled by electric jet engines. That’s right, he was jet propelled. Transworld Snowboarding brought the story to our attention, and you can view his amazing ride here:

It actually sounds like a jet taking off. The hand-held electric jet engines, called Snowboarding Thrusters, were developed by Adam Contoret of Dreamscience Propulsion, based in the U.K.

“It might sound a bit crazy to begin with—‘Oh yeah, I’m going to be propelled along by electric jet engines’—but in reality, it’s actually not as bad as it sounds,” Barrow, 21, says on the video. “You’re not going to take off and fly somewhere.”

But Barrow did sort of fly down the icy lake. He just kept the snowboard on the ground.

“They’re a lot more powerful than I ever anticipated,” he says.

A couple years ago, the same electric jet engines were tested on a lake by a surfer on a surfboard.

“I see devices like this being extreme-sports devices that are commonplace,” Contoret says in the video. “People will use them to get up ski slopes, they’ll use them to go windsurfing when there isn’t any wind. Wherever you want a lot of power, you’ll use something like this in the future.”

According to the Dreamscience Propulsion website, the same type of engines are being used in paragliders.

Will it catch on? It probably depends on the price. One wasn’t listed on the website. What’s the going rate for electric jet engines, anyway?

