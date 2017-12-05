



Each year for the past 31 summers, the YMCA skate camp and Element have given young skateboarders of all skill levels the opportunity for one of the best summer of their lives. And things will continue in 2018 for year 32 of the skate camp on Sequoia Lake in Northern California (near Kings Canyon National Park).

Element YMCA skate camp has six separate lake-side skate courses nestled among the trees, essentially offering a skater’s paradise.

Aside from skating, the summer camp also boasts other activities throughout the week to broaden one’s horizons. According to a press release from Element, “Campers can learn to play music, make a zine, learn wilderness survival, create art, launch into the lake, build a ramp or make a skateboard.”

The weeks for 2018 have just been announced, and sign ups are already taking place over at SkateCamp.org. The Element YMCA skate camp is open to campers age 8-17 with 24-hour support from staff.

Plus, campers always get visits from pro instructors throughout their week at camp. Nyjah Huston, Evan Smith and Greyson Fletcher are just a few of the names that will be showing up throughout the summer to give campers some pro tips.

