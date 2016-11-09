BY AARON BLACK-SCHMIDT

Experiencing the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is a bucket-list adventure, a definite notch to carve into one’s paddle. When Darren Bush pitched his idea to test ultra-light tripping canoes in the BWCAW we jumped at the chance. What better place to test the limits of these craft than the wooded trails and lakes of Minnesota’s Northwoods?

With camp set at Missing Link Lake on our first night, we listened for the only sound: a pair of loons drifting across the calm water. The surrounding forest was calm, save for the drip-drip-drip of recent rain falling from branches. Storm clouds drifted away into the distance, catching the last rays of sunset. Nearby, wood crackled as my father Alan knelt beside a ring of stones, massaging small flames into our evening campfire. My thoughts drifted to the next day, of the portages and lakes yet to come. With so many routes and options ahead, it was easy to see what made this place so special to paddlers. It was not hard to grasp why people keep coming back.