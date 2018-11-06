When standup paddling burst onto the surf scene over a decade ago, it allowed paddlers to catch more waves and get longer rides. Nowadays, SUP foiling seems to be taking over as the craft that allows for maximum wave riding time. In this clip, paddlers riding SUP foils enjoy seemingly endless rides at an undisclosed break in Australia. While the waves are fairly small, the paddlers maintain solid speed thanks to the foils and ride some of them for nearly a kilometer.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

