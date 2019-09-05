



We are looking for a Social Media Manager with journalism experience, photo and video skills, plus some serious social media savvy to join the Adventure Sports Network staff and work alongside our partners at the ASN Group (Surfer, Dew Tour, TransWorld SKATEboarding, Powder, Bike, Snowboarder, Canoe & Kayak, SUP) in our Carlsbad, California office.

To apply, send a cover letter to ASN Content Director Dave Shively at dshively@amilink.com (subject line ‘Social Media Manager’). Please explain how this full-time, associate-level position is a professional fit, as well as why outdoor adventure matters to you. Outline relevant social media handles and project links.

Job Summary & Responsibilities:

The Social Media Manager, Adventure Sports Network (full-time, salaried, regular) will be responsible for daily posting on multiple social channels with an emphasis on increasing web traffic, growing the established audience base, and maintaining both internal and vendor-related social campaigns. The ideal candidate is comfortable posting daily news and curating archived content to share, as well as create new content for web and social posting. This position also requires that the individual stay current with new guidelines, trending content solutions and the latest in social media breakthroughs provided by Facebook, Instagram and other popular social media brands as well as third party outlets. Essential duties and responsibilities include, but not limited to:

• Develop, coordinate and execute all social media initiatives.

• Create and manage social media marketing/customer communication initiatives.

• Write copy and manage content for social media programs and promotions.

• Interface with and utilize social media tools sets: e.g. (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and others), mobile applications and widgets.

• Manage and execute the day-to-day process for program execution. Develop and manage process for regular posts on new media.

• Define editorial calendar that identifies what types of posts are required.

• Identify and engage advocates and influencers.

• Build outreach initiatives to engage the community actively and responsively, both in relevant outpost communities and existing resident channels.

• Stay up-to-date on new media tools, best practices and methods other organizations and companies are using these communication tools.

• Consume, curate, and share relevant, interesting industry information and content with internal and external communities.

• Identify and monitor relevant and influential blogs/social media platforms; and when appropriate, respond appropriately on behalf of the company or utilize experts, maintaining consistency of answers and minimizing legal and brand image risk.

• Locate potential 3rd party content consistent with company mission and programs.

• Organize, analyze and summarize Web analytics.

• Design and monitor metrics to determine effectiveness of social media and marketing efforts, making necessary modifications to increase effectiveness.

Education/Experience:

• 3+ years of marketing experience working in the area of social networking, online marketing and web analytics including original content creation for use on social media.

• Professional writing experience

• Previous professional experience in digital media and online communications.

• Demonstrated experience using web analytics tools.

• Proven track record of success in metrics-driven, high velocity environment.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Demonstrated excellence in writing and editing; specifically writing for the web, recognizing consumer expectations for impact, content and length.

• Superior understanding and application of grammar, spelling, punctuation, and syntax.

• Solid understanding of search engines, their algorithms, and their spiders.

• Ability to work independently and quickly, and as part of team to execute tasks.

• Up to date knowledge of current SEO practices.

To apply, send a cover letter to ASN Content Director Dave Shively at dshively@amilink.com (subject line ‘Social Media Manager’). Please explain your resumé in terms of how this full-time, associate-level position is a professional fit, as well as how this position is a lifestyle fit in terms of why outdoor adventure matters to you. Outline relevant social media handles and project links.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!