Enjoy this stunning trip through Voyageurs National Park

Need a break from certain events? Well, this trip through Voyageurs National Park is the perfect distraction.
Brothers Will and Jim Pattiz give us their latest installment of their More Than Just Parks project. Their project entails visiting all 59 national parks to offer visuals just like these they show us from the depths of Minnesota’s Voyageurs.
