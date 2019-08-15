How often do you fantasize about quitting your day job and pursuing your real passion? If it’s every day, what’s stopping you? Money is probably the biggest factor making you pause. Financial stability. Fear of the unknown. It can all make you complacent in an unsatisfactory career, but prAna—an apparel company that makes sustainable clothing—is encouraging people to take the leap.

prAna’s Dream Job Promotion is based on the principle that sometimes you need a little push to make a change, so they’re prompting men and women to make a one- to three-minute video detailing their current job, as well as what they wish they could pursue full-time. A panel of representatives will judge each video, looking for standouts that include “passion, boldness, and originality.”

One winner will be selected and asked to quit their day job in order to pursue their ultimate dream. prAna will support that decision by providing $100K (provided in $25K installments). Head to dreamjob.prana.com to apply for the contest and read all eligibility rules and requirements. The entry period runs from Aug. 15 to September 16.