Can Climate Change Art Make the World Face Our Environmental Crisis?

Zaria Forman

as the adage goes, is political. From Diego Rivera to Pablo Picasso to Walker Evans to Banksy , artists have never shied away from creating works with political points of view. Now they’re casting their gaze on perhaps the single greatest threat to humankind— global climate change . In the coming generation, coastal cities will need to grapple with sea level rises as polar ice caps melt . Freshwater shortages could create waves of refugees. And changes to the climate, combined with the increasing effects of human influence on the environment, could mean the extinction of up to a million species. It’s a sobering time, to say the least. But for this new collection of painters, photographers, designers, and graphic artists, it’s also an opportunity to make new work that not only strikes an emotional chord but persuades viewers into action. That is to say, to create work with political ends. Here are the artists doing their best to make sense of the coming environmental disasters—and spur the world into positive change.

Capturing the Beauty of Polar Ice Before It’s Too Late

OVER THE last decade, Brooklyn artist Zaria Forman has become renowned for hyperrealistic drawings of water in dramatic transitions—waves crashing on the beach, rainstorms thrashing the sea, icebergs shimmering as they melt. There was only one problem: “At first, I was actually terrified to draw ice.” she says. “I didn’t think it was possible to render in my chosen medium.” That’s a valid concern, considering that Forman uses pastels, basically colored chalk. Today, though, she’s finished dozens of stunning images of glaciers, thanks to numerous trips to the polar regions.