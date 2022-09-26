Most Epic One-Day Adventures to Embark on in America

Ah, the mental health day. What if you took off and did something epic? We’re here to remind all of you of your god-given right to ditch out of work to raft, hike, learn how to surf, or take a motorcycle tour—basically to do any fun, outdoors thing you’ve been putting off. The best way to take advantage is to commit to one of these one-day adventures.

We think a skip day for adults is in order. Whether you live on a coast or somewhere in between, there are endless ways to chase thrills both big and small.

Here are 14 of the best one-day adventures that will turn your sick day into a sick! day.

14 Epic One-Day Adventures

1. Tahoe Rim/Flume Trail, Lake Tahoe, Nevada

The 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail encircles the largest alpine lake in North America. The 25-mile section from Tahoe Meadows detours into the 5.5-mile Flume Trail, one of the most spectacular two-wheel adventures in the world. There are options to explore the trail on a guided hike or head out on your own day hike, backpacking trip, or mountain bike adventure.



For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!