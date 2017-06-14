Eye-Popping Footage of SUP in the Philippines

Epic Seven-Day Philippines SUP Expedition

If you’re looking for a dreamy SUP vacation without the crowds, the Philippines may be your answer. Two paddlers recently went on an incredible seven-day SUP expedition from Coron Island to Palawan Island. Throughout their journey, they camped on white sand beaches and paddled over beautiful reefs and lush landscape.

Best of all, they took both GoPros and drones to capture footage of the eye-popping scenery and crystal-clear waters beneath their board. Check out their video and you’ll see why the Philippines may just be one of the most underrated SUP destinations in the world.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

