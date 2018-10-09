Erik Logan to be President of Content at WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) announced Monday that Erik Logan, current president of the Oprah Winfrey Network — and avid standup paddler — will be taking over as President of Content, Media and WSL Studios in January 2019.

Logan’s new role will encompass all content production, including live broadcasts, video production, the creation of WSL Studios, a direct-to-consumer membership offering and much more.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the WSL at this amazing time in its history,” he said in a release. “The League has come so far and is brimming with untapped potential. I am fired up to help lead the acceleration of the company’s evolution in content, expanding the WSL’s offerings, and engaging surf and ocean enthusiasts everywhere. There are countless stories and characters in surfing that are compelling, both within and beyond the reaches of competition, that we will shine a light on.”

More important to standup paddlers: we have one of our own on the inside of the biggest media company in surfing. What could that mean? More of a spotlight on the sport, new competition possibilities and another powerful advocate in the upper echelon of the surf world. Whatever comes of it, it won’t be a bad thing for the sport of standup paddling.

Read an interview with the man himself.

Read the full release.

