



Evan Garcia

AGE: 26 | BOZEMAN, MT

KNOWN FOR: Paddling’s foremost globetrotting huckster. Sending big drops with unparalleled grace and style and spreading whitewater stoke worldwide as a founding partner in Substantial Media House.

THIS YEAR: Per usual, Garcia’s online videos of global paddling dazzled our collective eyeballs. The 2013 C&K Paddler of the Year put out impressive edits from classic destinations like Norway and British Columbia that have upped the ante for style and grace in freefall and big water.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

