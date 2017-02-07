Experience Alaskan heli boarding in 360 degrees with TRANSWORLD

Heli boarding is a bucket list item for many snowboarders.

As Alaska Snowboard Guides proudly boasts on its website, legendary snowboarder Jamie Lynn once compared the experience of heli boarding in Valdez, Alaska to “Taking 100 powder days and combining them into one run.”

Unfortunately, as Alaska Snowboard Guides also lists on its website, a heli boarding trip can cost more than $5,000, so the experience just isn’t financially viable for some.

Luckily, on Tuesday, TRANSWORLD SNOWBOARDING decided to release a 360-degree video of Alaskan heli boarding so you can experience skiing virgin Alaskan pow without breaking the bank (or even getting off your couch). Click and drag your cursor around the video for the full 360-degree experience:

The video shows Victor Daviet, Elias Elhardt and Jason Robinson filming their video parts in TRANSWORLD’s recently-released film Insight.

It’s a short three-minute glimpse into what it’s like to go heli boarding, and while it obviously doesn’t imitate the real thing, it’s totally free. So enjoy.

