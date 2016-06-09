Explorers Hall of Fame: 1900-2016

Whether it was Reinhold Messner’s call for mountaineers to pursue summits “by fair means” (which usually meant alone, without oxygen), Doug Coombs first pointing his skis straight down the mountain’s “fall line,” or Jacques Cousteau inventing his way ever deeper under the ocean, the explorers in this list were all pioneers of their sport. For this compilation, we disregarded the likes of Magellan and Lewis and Clark, choosing to stick to explorers from the 20th and 21st centuries—a world that is largely known, where exploration means digging deeper, going higher, traveling farther, or flying faster. In other words, these adventurers looked to the known limits of man, and kept going.