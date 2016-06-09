Explorers Hall of Fame: 1900-2016

Sylvia Earle

Where Jacques Cousteau’s exploits shifted the attitude toward underwater exploration, marine biologist Sylvia Earle pushed the limits of the science. As the first female chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Earle has an unparalleled professional resume, but what really sets her apart—and secures her place on this list—is the time spent underwater, often in harm’s way, for the sake of science. In 1970 she led a team of “Aquanauts” in the underwater capsule Tektite II, the first in-the-sea science program that explored, among other things, whether saturation diving in an underwater lab was safe for humans (the team lived 50-foot underwater for two weeks). In 1979, at age 44, she walked untethered on the sea floor at a depth of 1,250 feet—lower than any human being before—in a suit of her own design. In the 1980s, soon before becoming the Chief Scientist at NOAA, Earle turned her attention toward constructing undersea vehicles with engineer Graham Hawkes, hoping to open up the ocean to more private exploration. Now 81, Earle continues to dive as a National Geographic Society Explorer-in-Residence and, tellingly, has spent nearly a year of her life—more than 7,000 hours—underwater.

Pioneering Feats

• In 1970 Earle lead team of “Aquanauts” in the underwater capsule Tektite II, the first in-the-sea science program that explored, among other things, whether saturation diving in an underwater lab was safe for humans (the team lived 50-foot underwater for two weeks).

• In 1979, at age 44, she walked untethered on the sea floor near Oahu at a depth of 1,250 feet—lower than any human being before—in a JIM suit, which she designed.

The Last Word

Sylvia Earle has fended off sharks and successfully lobbied presidents to pass important environmental legislation. She is by far the most influential and authoritative voice in ocean conservation of our time.