We shrug off a frigid mist, awestruck. Deep in Idaho’s Caribou-Targhee National Forest, we’re perched on a platform, witnessing the Snake River froth into a torrent that plunges 10 stories through a frozen tableau of volcanic rock and turquoise-hued ice. For sure, Mesa Falls is a rare sight to behold. And if you want to behold it this time of year, you need a snowmobile.

That’s how our group arrived here, just a few hours into a two-day wilderness snowmobiling excursion skirting the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. We rode in via a wide trail gone a bit craggy in an overnight refreeze. At regular intervals, the tops of 45-mph-speed-limit signs poked out of deep snow, a caution to cars during seasons when the paved scenic byway beneath is not buried. Fortunately, there is no snowmobiling equivalent of a speed trap, as we’ve been easily exceeding that threshold.

The overcast day began in decidedly more cozy conditions, with hot coffees at Western Cafe up the road in Bozeman. A nearby storefront bears John Steinbeck’s Travels with Charley quote, “I am in love with Montana. For other states I have admiration, respect, recognition, even some affection, but with Montana it is love.” I feel the same depth of emotion for Western’s breakfast special of bacon, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and thick sausage gravy.

That beyond-hearty meal is still fueling our trio when we rendezvous with guides Tony Jenkins and Steve Martin at Pond’s Lodge, barely across the state line in Island Park, ID. They in turn introduce us to our Ski-Doo snowmobiles (aka “snow machines,” aka “sleds”), including a pair of spanking-new Summit models equipped with 165-horsepower engines, heavy-duty suspensions and, perhaps most welcome, heated handle grips. In snowmobiler lingo, these are “mountain sleds” designed for deep-powder snow, conditions we won’t likely encounter on this initial, acclimating day.