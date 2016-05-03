Exploring Narrow Canyons at Lake Powell

Nestled between the border of Utah and Arizona lies the giant man-made reservoir known as Lake Powell. While this vacation destination is well-known for wild houseboat parties and powerboats, it also provides a beautiful environment for standup paddleboarding. Here we find a paddler getting an up-close view of the lake’s breathtaking red sandstone cliffs and canyons. Paddling through narrow canyons that only reach a few feet across, this lucky individual gets to explore an little-known area of the reservoir where only paddleboards can fit. Also with Lake Powell covering over 250 square miles, there is nearly endless room for paddlers to explore the lake’s countless canyons, cliffs and other scenic landscapes. So sit back and see why Lake Powell is one of the best paddling destinations in the United States.

Also Read

Two paddlers’ 150 mile expedition across Lake Powell.

Three girls explore Lake Tahoe’s crystal clear water and beautiful shoreline.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!