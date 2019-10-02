This article and video were produced in partnership with Ikon Pass.

Whether you ski, snowboard, ride one of those goofy snow bikes — exploring a new mountain is always a thrill, and that’s no different for adaptive athletes. Brittani Coury, the 2018 Winter Paralympic silver medalist in banked slalom, trains all year at Snowbird, and rarely gets the opportunity to ride the world-class mountains nearby. Last winter, Coury took a rare day off to hop one canyon over and ride Solitude for the first time. Tag along for the ride as Coury and her coach discover one of the gems of the Wasatch, and learn about her unexpected path to the U.S. Paralympic team.

