Extremely rare bright-orange largemouth bass caught in Florida





A Florida angler recently caught a largemouth bass that didn’t set any size records, but turned plenty of heads.

That’s because the exotic-looking fish Jeff Puckett reeled from Fox Lake in Titusville was a brilliant orange, instead of the typical mottled-green. (Puckett released the bass after the photograph was taken.)

The extraordinary catch was featured recently on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute’s Facebook page, explaining that the bizarre coloration is a result of a genetic anomaly called xanthism, which causes pigments to turn orange.

“To put its rarity into perspective,” the Research Institute continued, “our Freshwater Fisheries Research Long-Term Monitoring Program has sampled 255,632 largemouth bass from 175 different water bodies over a 10-year period, and have no reported sightings of this genetic phenomenon.”

The only record Florida has of an orange bass being caught is 30 years old.

And it’s not the only odd-colored bass to have been caught recently.

A gold largemouth bass, also very rare, was landed earlier this month during a tournament on Canada’s Lake Ontario.

