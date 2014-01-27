



Fat Guy Ruling Rincon

[vimeo]85087757[/vimeo]

It’s hard enough to be a little chunky and still rip. Factor in over 100 frothing bros at Rincon during the first good swell of the year and it’s damn near impossible for a full-figured man to get his shred on. However, as evidenced by this clip, every once in a blue moon the fat guy wins. These two skinny little twerps never stood a chance…well played Mr. Man Boobs, well played.

