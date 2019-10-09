Adventure

Feedback Wanted: Fill Out ASN’s 2019 Reader Survey, Win Dream Adventure

57Hours
courtesy 57Hours


If you’re reading this, outdoor adventure matters to you, and your opinions matter to us. Please complete the short survey below, and as a small token of our gratitude, you will be entered to win a $500 GIFT CARD to 57Hours and its curated bucket list of guided outdoor adventures around the globe. So take a few minutes, fill out the confidential survey and let your voice be heard!

Best of Croatia
57Hours Croatia multisport option. Courtesy 57Hours

ABOUT THE PRIZE: 57Hours is a new site and app that connects individuals with guides for outdoor adventures. The goal of the platform is to provide a streamlined experience both for freelance guides and adventure-seekers, eliminating the hassle of calling around to different guides and companies to find what you’re looking for. 57Hours will match you with the best-fit guide for your needs and skill level. Setting up a day of climbing is as easy as requesting an Uber. Or think of it as the Airbnb for outdoor enthusiasts: a game-changer for booking guided activities.

57Hours
From climbing in Colorado to kayaking Croatia, 57Hours unites a huge array of independent guided outdoor adventures. courtesy 57Hours

Surveys must be completed by 10/30/19 and you must include your email address to be eligible for the sweepstakes.
SEE OFFICIAL RULES


