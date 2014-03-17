



FeelFree Lure Fishing Kayaks Launched

FeelFree US announced the launch of the new Lure 10 and 11.5 fishing kayaks today.

The Lures are built around one of the most unique seats ever seen in the category. FeelFree dubs it the Gravity Seat. It adjusts up to ten inches high in 1-inch increments.

“The Gravity Seat is the new high in multi-level kayak seat configurations. Your average kayak couldn’t bear such high seat heights but because of the Lure’s extra stable design, we were able to take it to the next level,” FeelFree’s Jim Hager said via a press release.

The Kayak Fish staff is eager to get our hands on a test model. Is this the latest word in fishing kayak seat adjustment and utility? FeelFree is certainly high on it.

With seats that crank up to 10, the hulls are predictably wide: 36 inches. Deck features include a padded standing platform, stand-up assist strap, and FeelFree’s proprietary no-drill Uni Track accessory mounting system.

“While our Moken series kayaks meet the demand of most kayak anglers the Lure answers the call from those who want to take it to another level with big time stability, comfort and even the ability to stand up with ease — this kayak has it all,” Hager added.

The Lure 10 retails for $999; the 11.5 is $1,099, or $1,249 with rudder. www.feelfreeus.com

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

