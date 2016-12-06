Field Tested: Eight of this year’s best paddling shoes





The array of great paddling shoes available on the market continues to grow as we approach the 2017 season. From muck boots to paddling shoes and, of course, the classic neoprene booties, our expert testers have reviewed a wide array of footwear that for paddlers. Click the links below to read about some of this year’s best options:

Five Ten Eddy Five Ten applies their legendary rubber to a sleek and durable paddling shoe.

Level Six Creek Boot A classic, low profile neoprene bootie with a thick rubber outsole.

Chaco Outcross 2 A trail-focused water shoe with breathable mesh on top and plenty of support underfoot.

Astral Rassler A purpose-built paddling shoe with ankle support, grip, and a thick sole.

Keen APhlex A sturdy hiking shoe for heavy loads and muddy conditions.

Body Glove Dynamo Rapid The Body Glove Dynamo Rapid is a minimalist water shoe for light and fast adventures.

NRS Velocity Shoe The NRS Velocity is a sturdy. purpose-built, high-top paddling shoe with plenty of support and cushion for long portages.

NRS Boundary Boot The NRS Boundary Boot is a calf-high neoprene boot for cold, wet, muddy conditions.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

