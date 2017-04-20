Field Tested: Bushnell Legend 10 x 3 Binoculars

Intel: www.bushnell.com; ($179.99); 20.7 oz.; 5 x 3.75 in.
One more high quality, mid-sized bino which has the magnification to bring things in close while enough illumination to maximize low-light situations. Great optical clarity and both water/fog proof. I also like the ridged grip for secure viewing.
Click below to read about each set of binoculars:
Eagle Optics Ranger ED 8×42
BA light, mid-sized binocular that is water and fog proof.
Bushnell H2O 10×25
Extremely compact and fits in a jacket pocket.
Maven B3 8×30
Exceptional performance for a larger budget.
West Marine Shoreline 10×50
The best for dusk and darker conditions.
Nikon Monarch 7 8×30
Powerful, yet compact..
Binoculars for Boaters 101
What you need to know about binoculars for paddling trips.
The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!