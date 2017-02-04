Field Tested: Camp Chef Portable Fire Ring





$100, campchef.com

Maybe it’s late fall and a warm, wet coat of snow has all the driftwood so damp that you’ll never get a fire started or, maybe, permit regulations forbid collecting firewood at the moment. Forget packing in firewood, you don’t have space for all of that cargo. This propane campfire offers a solution for paddlers who want to sit around a toasty campfire without all the hassle of packing firewood or starting a fire with wet kindling.

How it works: A slow-burning propane stove heats up 12 pounds of lava rocks that throw off enough heat to keep your whole crew warm.

Just bring an extra propane tank and calculate your estimated fuel burn in advance. As a side benefit, the propane fireplace doesn’t kick off smoke, ensuring that no one around the fire is shouting “no white rabbits!” every 15 seconds.

This is also a great solution for paddlers who want to have a campfire on the Grand Canyon when it’s not firewood-collecting season. Why pack all that firewood into your raft when you can pack two extra propane bombs instead? We brought one on my last March canyon trip and it was definitely an MVP (most valuable piece) of camp gear.

Click the links below to read about each item:

Cold Camping Comforts The complete list of our editors’ favorite glamping gear for the cold season.

Extreme Alpaca Boot Sock A thick, burly sock for cold weather trips.

Melanzana Microgrid Dress A breathable fleece dress for style and function.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!