Field Tested: Cold Camping Comforts





Paddling adventures don’t have to end when the weather gets chilly. In fact, some of the most beautiful times to be on the water can be found during the fall and winter season. Cold weather paddling does not, however, have to be a miserable affair. Whether you’re the takeout of your local day stretch, car camping near the put-in, or on a multi-day canoe trip, these are some of our editors’ favorite pieces of gear to stay cozy out in the elements.

So go ahead, treat yourself and unleash your inner glamper.

Click the links below to read about each item:

Extreme Alpaca Boot Sock A thick, burly sock for cold weather trips.

Camp Chef Portable Fire Ring Campfire without the hassles— a portable propane fire ring.

Melanzana Microgrid Dress A breathable fleece dress for style and function.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

