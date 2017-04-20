Field Tested: Eagle Optics Ranger ED 8 x 42 Binoculars





A great all-around bino. The Ranger is relatively light (mid-size), combines adequate magnification with strong light collection, comes both water and fog proof, and features superior optical quality. The rubberized grip provides some extra friction, which makes it less likely that your expensive new piece of glass will end up at the bottom of a lake, river, or ocean. The Eagle website also provides some helpful tutorials on features and use.

Click below to read about each set of binoculars:

Bushnell H2O 10×25 Extremely compact and fits in a jacket pocket.

Maven B3 8×30 Exceptional performance for a larger budget.

West Marine Shoreline 10×50 The best for dusk and darker conditions.

Binoculars for Boaters 101 What you need to know about binoculars for paddling trips.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!