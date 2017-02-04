Field Tested: Extreme Alpaca Boot Sock





$26, warm-socks.com

The Extreme Alpaca sock isn’t just extremely warm, they also have great moisture-wicking properties that keep my feet from feeling sweaty even when the weather warms up or I work up a sweat while portaging. I wear these socks under my dry suit in any temperatures below 40 degrees. They’re also great around camp or in my sleeping bag.

If you ever take a paddling trip to the Seattle area, you might notice that all the whitewater boaters have the same socks—the extremely warm and comfortable Extreme Alpaca Socks.

This trend kicked off when Paca Pride, a local guest ranch near the classic Robe Canyon run, started allowing paddlers to use their parking lot at the put-in. A few paddlers bought the socks as a “thank you” for the parking space and quickly realized these are the best cold-weather socks in the game. Soon after, everyone was wearing Aplaca wool socks under our drysuits to keep our toes warm in the dead of winter.

They rarely need washing but when it does come time to wash them, a simple soak-and-squeeze in cold water does the trick. Don’t machine wash and especially don’t put them in the dryer.

Treat yourself to a pair, because you won’t regret it. Support river access in the Seattle area by purchasing them from the Paca Pride Guest Ranch.

