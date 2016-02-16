Field Tested: Hilleberg Keron 3 Tent





Hilleberg’s Keron 3 is a four-season, three-person tunnel tent that blends outstanding weather protection and meticulous attention to detail to create a versatile shelter for trips ranging from the Southwestern deserts to the High Arctic. Weighing in at a highly compressible eight pounds, I found the Keron 3 to be ideal for two people with plenty of leftover room for gear inside. After using the tent continuously for over 100 nights in conditions ranging from near perfect to rain and 70 mph winds, I came to love the easy-to-pitch design, durable fabric, and bombproof weather protection. There is no way anyone would guess that this tent was used in such harsh conditions for over three months just by looking at it.

Compared to most four-season tents, the Keron 3 is a breeze to pitch thanks to its symmetrical design, three identical 10 mm poles, and a linked outer tent fly, tent body and ground cloth. The linked tent and fly offer the convenience of a single wall tent with all the benefits of a double wall tent — there is no need to worry about soaking the tent while setting it up in the middle of a rain or snowstorm as the rain fly is already protecting the tent body from any precipitation. Set up time was often just a few minutes and, after some practice, staking the tent out only took a few more.

Over time, the ground cloth (sold separately) that covers the entire footprint of the tent, including the vestibules, proved to be invaluable. It’s the perfect spot to stash wet gear and makes getting in and out of the tent easy, while also keeping the tent interior cleaner and drier.

One area where the Keron 3 does not excel is on rock slabs where staking becomes difficult and often requires some creativity. But if you are looking for a bombproof tent that will last for years to come in a wide variety of conditions, the Keron 3 will serve you extremely well.



–Ben Orkin tested this and other items on a 95-day canoe trip in Canada’s Northwest Territories last summer. Read more about the gear that got them through the 1,300-mile expedition.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!