Field Tested: Melanzana High loft Hoodie





$99, Melanzana.com

Made in the USA, the high-loft Hoodie from Melanzana is a thick, soft, fuzzy mid layer that’s perfect for around camp or on the couch at home. It works great as a mid layer underneath a rain jacket or shell. Although it’s a relatively warm mid layer, it still packs down relatively small inside of a drybag for multi-day trips. It’s super fuzzy but doesn’t tend to pick up lots of dirt or gunk.

The fabric is really breathable, which makes it great for active uses like rowing or paddling but means that you’ll need to cover up with a shell or wind-resistant layer when conditions get breezy. A roomy front pocket is perfect for keeping hands warm.

One of the best parts about the High Loft is Melanzana’s super versatile hood design. The balaclava-like hood can be tightened so that it covers my chin, or even my nose when it’s really cold out. I can also tighten it around my neck like scarf to keep the drafts at bay. The hood is definitely the biggest selling point for this awesomely comfortable mid-layer.

Click the links below to read about each item:

Cold Camping Comforts The complete list of our editors’ favorite glamping gear for the cold season.

Extreme Alpaca Boot Sock A thick, burly sock for cold weather trips.

Camp Chef Portable Fire Ring Campfire without the hassles— a portable propane fire ring.

Melanzana Microgrid Dress A breathable fleece dress for style and function.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!