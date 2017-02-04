Field Tested: Melanzana Microgrid Dress





$79, melanzana.com

Made in Leadville, CO, Melanzana’s fleece hoodies are popular among Coloradans and climbers because of their innovative hood design and breathable material. The balaclava-like hood can be tightened so that it covers my chin, or even my nose when it’s really cold out. I can also tighten it around my neck like a scarf to keep drafts at bay.

With the microgrid dress, Melanzana added extra length onto a slim fitting women’s hoodie, making for an extra warm, extra stylish fleece layer that works great with tights. It’s a comfortable layer around camp and is thin enough to work as a base or mid layer under thicker fleeces or shells. The material is breathable for active use and the front pocket is a great hand warmer.

I’ve taken to wearing my Microgrid Dress just about everywhere, including to bed!

Melanzana also makes a regular hoodie, without the extra length, for those looking for a more active layer. That hoodie also comes in a men’s version.

These make an excellent gift and build quality is excellent with a lot of color options available. The fit is slim, so double check the size chart before buying, especially if you have strong/broad shoulders.

