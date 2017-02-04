Field Tested: Mountain Khakis Sportsman’s Shirt Jac





$200, mountainkhakis.com

We’re paddlers, not backpackers, which means we don’t always have to worry about packing ultra-light. There’s nothing like the comfort of a warm wool jacket to keep the cold at bay on winter trips.

I pack the Mount Khakis Sportsman’s Shirt Jac into my drybag because the thick wool is super warm and the roomy, comfortable fit let’s me layer underneath. It’s a heavy jacket, which feels sturdy. This is definitely not made for any kind of light weight adventure.

The large size has plenty of room underneath for supplemental layers (I’m 5’10” and 170lbs with wide shoulders). If you wanted to wear the Shirt Jac without extra layers underneath, I would get a medium at my size. The roomy cut makes it perfect for relaxing around camp.

I’ve found the Sportsman’s Shirt Jac to be quite durable despite it’s city-smart appearance. Wear it while rigging a raft, hanging at the takeout, or while strolling through downtown—either way, you’ll look and feel great. The major deterrent on this one is the relatively spendy price tag, but at least it’s a versatile, multi-use garment.

I like to pair it with the Melanzana High-Loft Hoodie when conditions get really cold.

Click the links below to read about each item:

Cold Camping Comforts The complete list of our editors’ favorite glamping gear for the cold season.

Extreme Alpaca Boot Sock A thick, burly sock for cold weather trips.

Camp Chef Portable Fire Ring Campfire without the hassles— a portable propane fire ring.

Melanzana Microgrid Dress A breathable fleece dress for style and function.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!