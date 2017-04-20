Field Tested: Nikon Monarch 7 8 x 30 Binoculars





Another terrific blend of power and compactness. The Monarch 7 combines small size and weight with adequate magnification and illumination. Not quite pocket size, but very manageable in a dry box and some impressive optical quality, in addition to being waterproof. A great all-around choice.

Click below to read about each set of binoculars:

Eagle Optics Ranger ED 8×42 BA light, mid-sized binocular that is water and fog proof.

Bushnell H2O 10×25 Extremely compact and fits in a jacket pocket.

Maven B3 8×30 Exceptional performance for a larger budget.

West Marine Shoreline 10×50 The best for dusk and darker conditions.

Binoculars for Boaters 101 What you need to know about binoculars for paddling trips.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

