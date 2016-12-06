Footwear Field Test: NRS Boundary Boot





Our reviewers loved the NRS Boundary Boot for tromping through the muddy trails of the Boundary Waters. Its 5mm neoprene high calf design enabled hopping in and out of the canoe a dry foot affair. The insole beefs up to 7mm over a high-traction wrap up sole. Paired with a lightweight hiking sock gave the best comfort. Ladies should take care when ordering to get a size smaller than they normally wear. If you plan on carrying heavy portage loads you might find some lack of ankle support with the boot however. But for tackling any kind of cold and wet conditions, or just having a good boot at the house to run outside in, the Boundary Boot is an excellent choice.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

