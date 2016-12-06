Footwear Field Test: NRS Velocity Shoe





NRS has a long pedigree of making solid river equipment, so it was natural that we found the Velocity boot to be a performer. The sole is thick, abrasion-resistant rubber that performs admirably over slick rock and mud. The construction is lightweight and can fold into a tight compartment if need be. We recommend the Velocity for those long hikes into the put-in, portages and rescue situations. Our reviewer recently came out of the Boundary Waters and was impressed with the durability and ankle support he gained over the many portages. We do recommend wearing a standard neoprene sock though, as the inner cushioning is marginal and might not be the most comfortable if you were thinking about wearing them barefoot.

More 2017 Footwear Reviews:

Body Glove Dynamo Rapid The Body Glove Dynamo Rapid is a minimalist water shoe for light and fast adventures.

NRS Boundary Boot The NRS Boundary Boot is a calf-high neoprene boot for cold, wet, muddy conditions.

Footwear in the Field: Home Page C&K’s team of expert gear testers reviews the year’s best paddling shoes before the 2017 season.

Five Ten Eddy Five Ten applies their legendary rubber to a sleek and durable paddling shoe.

Level Six Creek Boot A classic, low profile neoprene bootie with a thick rubber outsole.

Chaco Outcross 2 A trail-focused water shoe with breathable mesh on top and plenty of support underfoot.

Astral Rassler A purpose-built paddling shoe with ankle support, grip, and a thick sole.

Keen APhlex A sturdy hiking shoe for heavy loads and muddy conditions.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!