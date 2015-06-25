Film Debut: Tatshenshini

Three college paddling buddies mount the fastest and cheapest trip possible to see the Tatshenshini-Alsek’s elusive beauty. Starting from Dalton Post, Yukon, through the confluence with the Alsek, where glaciated mountains encompass a mile-wide expanse of braided river channels, the trip follows the crew to an airstrip rendezvous with a pilot in Dry Bay, Alaska, where, for Nestler, the plane ride out provides a unique perspective one the “most spectacular river I’d ever experienced.”

— Read the full story ‘Light and Cheap on the Tat-Alsek‘ from our June 2015 issue, and see more photos and advice for mounting your own self-support kayak trip of a lifetime on the Tatshenshini and Alsek rivers.

— Watch Nestler’s previous C&K film debut from his 27-day solo self-support down the Grand Canyon.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!