Fiona Wylde Living the Dream In The British Virgin Islands

Tour Tortola and beyond with the teenage SUP superstar for the 2016 Painkiller Cup Experience

Last week, we brought you a recap video to Painkiller Cup 2016, which was held in the tropical paradise known as the British Virgin Islands. Now thanks to SUP star Fiona Wylde, who just so happened to win the race, we get to see just how epic these islands really are from an intimate perspective. Warm water? Check. Awesome waves? Check. Beautiful scenery? Check. As you can see in this video, Wylde and her friends showed why the BVIs are truly a world-class SUP destination.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

