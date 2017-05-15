Could this be the first 1980 ever landed in snowboarding history?

At just 20 years old, Japanese snowboarder Yuki Kadono is already at the forefront of progressing big air and slopestyle snowboarding. And according to TRANSWORLD SNOWBOARDING, he may have just landed the first quad cork 1980 in snowboarding history.

(Kadono lands the trick at around 1:40, but the entire edit is worth watching)

For those being technical, that’s Kadono landing five-and-a-half full rotations while flipping off-axis four times and holding a mute grab. Kadono’s maneuver further exemplifies just how far snowboarding has progressed technically in just a couple of year’s time.

The first double cork ever landed was stomped by JP Walker back in 2003 when he hit a frontside double cork 900. The first quad cork 1800 was landed in 2015 by Billy Morgan, meaning that in under two years, Kadono has already managed to reinvent what people thought possible on a snowboard.

