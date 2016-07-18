First FMX double frontflip in competition landed at inaugural Nitro World Games

Nitro Circus launched the world’s first Nitro World Games this past weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was a night of competitive one-upping, and one for the history books of action sports.

“I was absolutely floored to see the exceptional creativity from these action sports stars and future legends. They proved without a doubt that they are the world’s best,” said event cofounder and action sports legend Travis Pastrana.

With fellow legends Tony Hawk and Todd Richards cohosting the event live on NBC, things got heavy quick as the ante was continually upped all evening among the five sports. But it was surely FMX rider Greg Duffy who stole the show with the first-ever double frontflip in motocross competition.

Check out the full results below as well as more information at NitroWorldGames.com.

FMX Best Trick

1. Gregg Duffy (USA)

2. Pat Bowden (AUS)

3. Josh Sheehan (AUS)

FMX

1. Levi Sherwood (NZL)

2. Josh Sheehan (AUS)

3. Taka Higashino (JPN)

BMX Triple Hit

1. Colton Walker (USA)

2. Logan Martin (AUS)

3. Alex Coleborn (GBR)

BMX Best Trick

1. Ryan Williams (AUS)

2. Kurtis Downs (USA)

3. Gavin Godfrey (USA)

Skate Best Trick

1. Elliot Sloan (USA)

2. Clay Kreiner (USA)

3. Trey Wood (USA)

Inline Best Trick

1. Chris Haffey (USA)

2. Roman Abrate (FRA)

3. Dave Lang (USA)

Scooter Best Trick

1. Capron Funk (USA)

2. Jordan Clark (UK)

3. Corey Funk (USA)

