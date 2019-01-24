First Light Deals: Fishing Bargains of the Week





Kayak fishing gear deals are a plenty this time of year. Santa Claus has already come to town, and now there’s leftover gifts on the shelf for us to take advantage of. Below are the most notable we could find!

Regular: $1,475 Sale: $811.25 Savings: 45%

INFO FROM REI: When your top-secret fishing zone requires a lengthy paddle, look no further than the Wilderness Systems Ride 135 Max Angler Kayak to get you to your honey hole. With a length of 13.5ft, this boat is designed to cruise through open water while still maintaining the stability that for which Wilderness’ Ride Kayaks are known. The Phase 3 AirPro Max seat lets you slide the chair forward or backward, recline, and switch between a high and low position for complete versatility on the water.

Bringing along enough gear for a single day adventure or overnight trip is easy given the ample amount of storage on the Ride 135 Max. A large tankwell at the stern, complete with bungee rigging, will carry your dry bag-clad camping gear, while Orbix bow and midship hatches will hold anything you want kept dry and readily accessible while paddling or fishing. A paddle groove with bungee secures your paddle while you’re reeling a big one in, and a cupholder conveniently located near the seat keeps your favorite beverage close at hand for easy sipping. The boat comes with Yakattack’s angler package which includes two Screwballs, a Mighty Mount, a VisiCarbon Pro flag, and the Zooka Tube rod holder. Comfort carry handles make transporting the boat easy on the hands, and the rudder ready design makes attaching a rudder to the boat simple.

Phase 3 AirPro Max seat

Keepers XL foot brace system

Orbix bow and midship hatches

Stern tankwell

Bungee deck rigging

Slidetrax on bow

Yakattack 1in Screwball

Yakattack 1.5in Screwball

Yakattack Mighty Mount

Yakattack VisiCarbon Pro flag

Yakattack Zooka Tube rod holder

Comfort carry handles

Paddle groove with bungee

Self-bailing scupper holes

Cupholder

Rudder ready

Regular: $109.95 Sale: $79.95 Savings: 27%

INFO FROM NRS: The Chinook is more than a safety aid. With pockets for all your tackle, attachment points for your tools and an integrated rod holder, it’s gear that makes you more effective on the water. Kayak anglers attest, no other fishing life jacket can match the comfort and utility it delivers.

The Chinook is a type III, medium profile PFD delivering 16.5 lbs of flotation.

Designed with anglers in mind, the Chinook features seven front pockets for everything from small tackle boxes to tippet.

Perfect for kayak fishing, fly fishing and extended tours.

The mesh lower back is a great fit on high-back seats and provides ventilation when the weather gets warm.

The roomy front-entry design with eight adjustment points lets you customize the fit for comfort and security.

Soft PlushFIT™ foam flotation conforms to your body as you wear it for unsurpassed comfort.

A coil tool retractor allows you to clip on line snips, forceps or other tools that you want to have handy.

Includes a D-ring on the back for attaching your net, plus a strobe holder loop for those low light conditions.

Other outstanding features include rod holder loops, a knife lash tab, and multiple D-rings and attachment loops.

The Chinook carries the US Coast Guard Certification through Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Regular: $995.00 Sale: $796.00 Savings: 20%

INFO FROM NRS: Fishing from a kayak allows us to reach places we couldn’t in a conventional boat. With the lightweight, highly portable (and portage-able) Pike IK, we’ve opened up even more hard-to-reach waters for the kayak angler. The Pike delivers the stability, capacity and outfitting you need to fish effectively in a lightweight and durable design you can take with you anywhere.

Rugged PVC construction holds up to the harshest environments

4″ thick, high-pressure insert on the self-bailing floor creates a flat, rigid platform.

Stern compartment is sized for your milk crate or tackle bag.

Three accessory mounts give you options for rod holders, fish finders and camera booms.

Multiple D-rings and bungee rigging for securing tackle and gear.

Includes removable fins, adjustable seat, repair kit and carry bag.

Regular: $79.99 Sale: $69.97 Savings: 13%

INFO FROM BASS PRO: Match the performance of more expensive reels with the Daiwa® Exceler LT Spinning Reel. Using minimalist engineering, LT (Light but Tough) technology reduces reel dimensions but makes the whole stronger than ever through the use of Carbon Light composite materials. The Exceler’s compact body design has an upgraded Digigear™ drive for the perfect combination of toughness and light weight. With a much greater strength-to-weight ratio, the reels are lighter and can be handled without fatigue over the long course of a full day’s fishing. Aluminum Air Spool reduces weight while enhancing overall balance. A machined aluminum handle provides a comfortable, strong connection to the main gear. The Air Rotor and Air Bail® designs reduce the weight, yet efficiently disperse the pressure of the line over the bail to the whole part. All in all, the Exceler LT Spinning Reel is extremely smooth and fun to fish, utilizing a 5+1 ball bearing system with roller bearing to maximize performance.

High performance at an affordable price

Built with Daiwa’s Light but Tough technology

Compact size; fatigue-free handling

Carbon Light Material Housing

Aluminum Air Spool reduces weight

Carbon-composite Air Rotor

Tough, lightweight Digigear drive

5+1 ball bearing system with roller bearing

Machined aluminum handle

Regular: $14.99 Sale: $9.97 Savings: 33%

INFO FROM BASS PRO: Handle your catch safely with our easy-to-use Bass Pro Shops® Lunker Lock Gripper. Its apple-shaped jaws feature a quick-engaging cam-lock closure, plus an aluminum locking latch to maintain your secure hold on the lip of the fish. Rugged construction ensures years of service; high-vis finish makes it easy to see, day or night. Designed to minimize stress to the fish during the catch-photo-release process. Includes wrist lanyard.

Handle your catch safely and easily

Simply grip to lock

Apple-shaped jaws deliver a secure hold

Aluminum locking latch

Durable construction

Highly visible color

Includes wrist lanyard

