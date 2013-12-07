



FIRST LOOK: Jackson’s Big Rig Fishing Kayak

Jackson’s latest is the fishing equivalent of a tractor-trailer

Words and Photos by Chris Funk

Jackson Kayak’s newest entry into the kayak fishing market is impossible to miss. Appropriately named the Big Rig, this latest fishing vessel is the kayak equivalent to the tractor-trailer.

Jackson listened to anglers who wanted a dedicated solo boat similar to the Big Tuna and the design team went to work. The end result is a super-wide, ultra-stable kayak that can haul just about as much gear as its 18-wheeled counterpart.

The Big Rig has a wide-open deck, a stand assist strap and a leaning bar that will appeal to anglers who really like to stand to fish. The 37-inch beam makes it stable for everything from fly fishing, to flipping and stalking salty species on the flats.

In typical Jackson fashion, the Big Rig is ready to fish straight from the factory. It comes equipped with two RAM Tough Tubes behind the seat and one RAM 2007 style holder. A RAM ball is included to mount on any of five gear tracks; three forward and two aft of the two-position Elite seat.

Rod troughs run along each side of the kayak up to tip protector sleeves on the bow and are long enough to accommodate fly rods. The tankwell is large and fits a YakAttack BlackPak or Jackson JKrate. It has bungees to secure any other cargo an angler hauls.

The bow and stern hatches are similar to those on the Jackson Coosa and give ample room to store gear below deck. For anglers who like the addition of electronic tools, the Big Rig comes ready to accept the Raymarine Dragonfly fish finder and has inserts molded-in to mount the Power Pole Micro Stake-Out system.

It can be ordered with an optional rudder and comes in multiple colors for 2014: Sand, Lime, Yellow Jacket, Green Hornet, Forest Camo, Lowland Camo, Desert Camo, and Urban Camo. The Jackson Big Rig is 13 feet 2 inches long and is 37 inches wide. It weighs 85 pounds minus the Elite seat. MSRP: $1,499 w/o rudder, $1,699 with rudder.

Jackson Kayak Big Rig: L13’2″; W37″; 85 lbs hull weight; $1499 / $1,699 w/ rudder. www.jacksonkayak.com.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

