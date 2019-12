Fishing And Surfing With Stephen Koehne

[vimeo]77755018[/vimeo]

Check out what Kauai surfer Stephen Koehne does when the surf drops off…dude’s got it dialed!

“The ocean is the only thing in life that doesn’t lost strength, and the more you play with it, the stronger you’ll get,”—words of wisdom from Stephen Koehne’s uncle.

