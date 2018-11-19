Fishing With Top Chef Tom Colicchio

At Mondrian, he began sourcing the restaurant’s vegetables from the famed Union Square Green Market. “I started going three times a week,” he says. “I would literally take my truck, drive into the market, load it up, and then drive to the restaurant on 59th Street.”

The reviews were effusive. The New York Times gave him three stars, a coup for the restaurant, declaring, “If Mondrian indeed is expiring as scuttlebutt periodically has it, the city’s fine dining scene will be poorer for it. Should such a sad day arrive, I certainly wouldn’t want to miss the food at the wake.”

It was while at Mondrian that Colicchio began indulging in his other obsession: fishing. One of the owners regularly drove to the Delaware River Watershed, two hours northwest of Manhattan, to chase trout on a fly rod. Colicchio, who had been fishing since he was a kid, but only with a spinning rod, began joining in.

“When I started fly-fishing, that was pretty much it,” he says. “I fished trout for a bunch of years, and then I went on my first bonefishing trip. A friend told me, ‘Once you do that, you’re not going to want to fish trout anymore,’ and for a long time I didn’t.”

The two passions—fishing and cooking—began merging almost out of necessity. As Colicchio’s empire grew in the wake of launching Crafted Hospitality in 2001, he had to spend more and more energy on sourcing top-quality ingredients, including sustainable fish. And being a fisherman, he was particularly sensitive to the sourcing.

Today, he religiously follows the recommendations of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, the most trusted program available for certifying sustainable fish and those that are most threatened. (Overfishing has caused the collapse of nearly 30 percent of the ocean’s fish stocks, and 60 percent of what’s remaining is fished to capacity, meaning even a slight change could cause the demise of a particular species.) Still, as a fisherman, with a surplus of on-the-water anecdotes and decades of first-person experience, he has his own opinions on the health of fish stocks. Colicchio also hosted his own short-lived YouTube show, called Hooked Up, which was dedicated to getting on the water with other celebrities, like chef Eddie Huang and former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Buress.