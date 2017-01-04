



Five California SUP Races Coming Up This Month

With the new year comes a slew of new racing opportunities, and the state of California is getting after the fresh season with resolve. Here are five California SUP races for all levels of paddling ability coming up in January. Jump aboard for one (or all) and start 2017 off strong!

Bob Hana Classic 2017

January 7, 2017

Lake Natoma, Folsom, CA

Start the year off with the very first race of the year! In addition to standup paddling, this race is open to kayaks, outriggers and surfskis. Race includes a 5-mile short course to Hat Island and back, an 8-mile distance event to Folsom bridge and back, and a 2.5- to 3-mile course that will be set on race day. Registration begins at 8:30, race launches at 10:00. Arrive early for pre-race coffee, donuts, and bagels.

Race Fee: $30-$40

101 Surf Sports Paddle Race San Rafael

January 14, 2017

San Rafael, CA

This fundraising event supports the work of Dr. Babis Andreadis whose research is leading the fight against leukemia by identifying genetic predictors of treatment response and using them to develop more effective therapies. Race is open to SUP, prone, outrigger, surfski, and kayak and all proceeds will be donated to charity. The 2-mile short course will stay in the canal, while the 6-mile event will paddle around the Marin Islands. Raceboards will be available for rental for $30. Event is limited to 101 entrants.

Race Fee: $30-$40

Return to the Pier

January 14, 2017

Santa Barbara, CA

This event is open to OC, surfski, SUP, and paddleboard and includes a 5-mile short course and a 9-mile distance race (closed to SUP and paddleboards). Come early for bagels, coffee and juice and stay after for SBOCC’s famous chili cook-off lunch. First 60 registered paddlers will receive a hat!

Race Fee: $25.00

101 Surf Sports Paddle Race Redwood City

January 21, 2017

Redwood City, CA

Race includes a 2-mile short course ideal for first time racers and a 6-mile long course. Race classes include SUP, OC, prone, kayak and surfski. Stay after for lunch and awards. Raceboard rentals available for $30.

Race Fee: $30

Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge

January 28, 2017

San Diego, CA

One of the longest running paddle sport races in California, the Hanohano Huki Challenge is open to OC-1, surfski, traditional paddleboard, SUP, and kayaks and includes a 4.5-mile short course and a 9-mile long course. Breakfast snacks and coffee will be available before the event, but be sure and bring cash for lunch. Early registration is highly encouraged.

Race Fee: $25

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

