



Paddling is the perfect platform for exploring new places. Whether it’s on a river, a lake or in the ocean, paddling takes us to places that may otherwise be inaccessible. The catch? Getting the board from your rig to the water often proves to be a challenge. Luckily, there are a number of devices and companies dedicated to making the transport of your board as easy as possible. We’ve rounded up five pieces of gear that will help open the doors to a whole new world of SUP exploration.

As the name might suggest, SUP Wheels is dedicated to making paddleboard transport easier. Compatible for both biking and walking, the patented transport systems are able to carry up to two boards, either surf or SUP. The kit comes with the wheels, a bungee, a comfort handle, and step-by-step instructions. The wheels take on the weight of the board, similar to a wagon, and can traverse even terrain as well as sandy and rocky beaches. SUP Wheels ships worldwide and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

The SUP Strap Carry System is a multi-purpose strap that not only allows you to carry your board more easily but also serves as a wall mount for storing your SUP. The strap comes with two heavy-duty, quick-release loops that cinch tight around the board to ensure it’s secure and stable. The strap also includes a built-in loop through which you can hang screws or hooks for storing your board. The padded shoulder strap ensures maximum comfort and allows the user to distribute the weight of the board between the arms and shoulders.

The SUP Hipster is a patented board carrying system made in the USA. The name sums up the design: the SUP hipster is comprised of a small belt that secures around your waist with a hook hanging off the side. The technology is similar to the design of a backpacking pack—the waist belt evenly distributes the weight of your board to your legs and hips, relieving tension from your arms, shoulders, back and neck.

The SUP hipster is quick and easy to use; you simply secure the belt around your waist, stash your board in the hook and you’re good to go. The belt also includes a small zippered pocket and the hook strap can be secured back into the pouch so you can wear the belt while paddling.

The Big Board Schlepper is a fully adjustable SUP carrying system that is compatible with any board size and paddler height. The carry straps consist of a padded shoulder strap, two straps that cinch around the board and loops to hold your paddle. The strapping system is easy to use and can also double as a wall mount for your board. The manufacturers are so confident that the Big Board Schlepper will meet your needs and expectations that they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

The Suspenz SUP Cart/Stand is unique in the fact that it can transform from a storage stand to a cart by simply removing the quick-release wheels and doing a few, quick adjustments. As the name suggests, the cart can transport two boards at once and is compatible for both surfboards and standup paddleboards. The cart has a 150-pound weight capacity and can hold boards up to seven inches thick. The kit includes a lightweight, powder-coated aluminum frame, quick-release wheels, premium 10-inch airless rubber tires, and one tie-down strap.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

