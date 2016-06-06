



Five Summer Music Festivals Perfect For Paddlers

Most paddlers would probably agree that SUP and listening music are among two of their favorite pastimes. Lucky for us, festivals across the nation have begun blending these activities into one epic experience. Competitive and non-competitive standup paddling events are being paired with live soundtracks that make for an ultra-fun festival. Jam out to live tunes while getting some water time with friends by heading to one of these summer festivals. —Shari Coble

Copper Mountain Music Festival

July 8 – 10, 2016

Copper, Colorado

Asleep at the Wheel, Balsam Range, Town Mountain, Bonnie and Clydes, and Aaron Burdett and Friends are just a few of the bands scheduled to perform at the 2016 Cooper Mountain Music Festival. This festival focuses on music more than anything, with a ‘How to Jam’ class and songwriting workshops, jam sessions with other musicians, and live performances throughout. SUP demos will be available, as well as the opportunity to go on guided hikes, pedal for pints, or attend a nature talk.

$49 (activity pass), coppercolorado.com

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

July 14 – 16, 2016

Carnation, Washington

Musicians and outdoor enthusiasts come together for three days of tunes and adventure at Told-Macdonald Park. Jesse Sykes & the Sweet Hereafter, Acapulco Lips, Travis Thompson, The Moondoggies, Blood Squad, and more will be performing, while REI will lead SUP, kayak, and mountain biking adventures. Festival-goers can also practice yoga, swim, trail run, and even stargaze among other outdoor activities.

$65, timbermusicfest.com

Sukhava Bodhe Yoga & Music Festival

September 2 – 5, 2016

Earlville, Illinois

Yogis unite for four days in the midwest for art, activity, and inspiration. Yoga and SUP yoga classes are held each day, in addition to classes in meditation, slacklining, belly dancing, and more. There will also be musical performances by Suzanne Sterling, Ida Jo, Natty Nation, The Purple Flames, DJ Taz Rachid, and more.

$90+, sukhavabodhe.com

Southside Outside Paddle & Music Festival

September 3, 2016

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

There will be paddling and music galore in Pittsburgh during the Outside Paddle & Music Festival–a standup paddle boarding and trail based competition highlighting the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and Three Rivers Water Trail. Compete in the 10K SUP Three Rivers Challenge, the half-mile Hot Metal Splash Family race, or the popular one-mile SUP Pup with your pooch. Paddlers will walk away with a dry bag, VIP afterparty pass, drink tickets, access to Paddlers Shack, Music & Beer Tent.

There will also be hourly give-aways, local food vendors and family-friendly outdoor activities in South Side River Front Park including yoga, bike runs, and land paddling.

TBA, sup3rivers.com

Tip of the Mitt Paddlefest

September 7 – 8, 2016

Cheboygan, Michigan

The two-day event at Mullet Lake features the “Paddlerama,” a series of paddle events—including sprints, SUP jousts, SUP yoga, demos, and races—as well as water safety programs, seven breweries and lots of music. As the sun sets, paddlers will hit the beach for onshore fun, camping, live music from local bands, and a craft beer festival featuring some of the tastiest brews and bites from local eateries. Sunday’s 13-mile paddle will take paddlers from Aloha State Park through the inland waterway to the beach at Cheboygan State Park, with a stop at the Cheboygan Locks.

$25+, greenveiloutdoor.com

Check out surf guitar legend Dick Dale perform at the

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!